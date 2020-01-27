India E- commerce Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026)

The Indian e-commerce market was valued at USD 45.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD 198 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.18% over forecast period 2019-2026.

India is rapidly becoming a digitally empowered society. Various factors such as the push for e-governance, the proliferation of smartphones, increasing Internet access, digital payment, favorable demographics and policy reforms are driving the market. Moreover, improving data affordability, consumption growth and newer financial products, the e-commerce market is set to grow, be it across e-Retail, travel, consumer services and online financial services.

Government initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Startup India and Make in India are also contributing to the growth of the e Commerce industry.

E-commerce in India has grown the first wave of metro consumers beyond tier I cities. It is now adding millions of consumers from tier II and tier III Cities.

E-commerce is governed by multiple regulatory bodies and several regulations. Recently RBI, released new guidelines for internet banking. The Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology (MeitY) also acknowledged e-commerce under the IT Act, introducing intermediary guidelines. These prescriptive regulatory frameworks based on understanding the current business models are hampering the evolution of more innovative models.

By mode of operation’s, India E- commerce Market is segmented into E-travel, E-Retail, Online financial services, Online consumer services and Digital content. E- Retail segment is expected to lead the over forecast period. E- Retail sales in India are expected to grow by 32 per cent to over forecast period, led by Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall. Electronics is currently the biggest online retail sales category with a share of 48 per cent, followed closely by apparel at 29 per cent.

The Indian e-commerce industry is directly impacting the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) by providing means of financing, technology and training and has a favorable cascading effect on other industries as well. The Indian e-commerce industry is expected to surpass the US to become the second largest e-commerce market in the world by 2030.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Flipkart, Amazon, Phone pay, Google, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Jabong, Myntra, and Paytm. These key players are adopting various growth strategies such as merger and acquisition, expansion, join ventures and diversification to increase their regional presence and business operation’s. For instance, by acquiring Flipkart for US$ 16 billion Walmart is launching more offline retail stores in India to promote private labels in segments such as fashion and electronics.

Some of the recent developments in the India e – commerce sector are:

• In September 2018, Flipkart acquired Israel based analytics start-up Upstream Commerce that will help the firm to price and position its products in an efficient way.

• Launch of Paytm Payment Bank. Paytm bank is India’s first bank with zero charges on online transactions, no minimum balance requirement and free virtual debit card

• The E-commerce industry in India witnessed 21 private equity and venture capital deals worth US$ 2.1 billion in 2017 and 40 deals worth US$ 1,129 million in the first half of 2018.

• Amazon has launched a Hindi version of its mobile website and smartphone app in a bid to attract millions of new customers in India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India e – commerce sector including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India e- commerce sector dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India e – commerce sector size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India e-commerce sector make the report investor’s guide.

India E- commerce Market Segmentation by End Users.

• BFSI

• Cloud service providers

• Social media platforms

• Content owners

• Logistics providers

• IoT devices

• Advertisers Search engines

• Internet service providers

• MSMEs

India E- commerce Market by Mode of operation

• E-travel

• E-Retail

• Online financial services

• Online consumer services

• Digital content

India E- commerce Market segmentation by category

• Domestic

• cross-border

• B2B and B2C

• Inventory based

India E- commerce Market segmentation by Region

• Eastern India

• Western India

• South India

• North India

India E- commerce Market major players

• eBay

• Amazon

• Phone pay

• Google

• Flipkart

• Snapdeal

• Jabong

• Myntra

• Paytm.

