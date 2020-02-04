India Dishwashers Market – India Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

India Dishwashers Market is expected to reach US$ 47.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 27 Mn in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Based on the distribution channel, the online store is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. Penetration of the internet is rising in India is also boosting the market of dishwashers by online segment.

On the basis of the end user, the residential segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as rising personal disposable income of consumer is improving the standard of living of the middle-class population in India, increasing urbanization, the rise in trend of the smart kitchen. Middle-class population spending on a luxury product is increased in India is also boosting the market of the dishwasher.

India Dishwashers Market is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, a consequent increase in disposable income, and rising consumer awareness. Busy time schedule of working women and families find it affordable to invest in kitchen appliances with high technology, which saves time. Advanced technology for dishwashers with enhanced designs and improved efficiency are also further fuelling the growth of the dishwashers market.

Kitchen appliances are operated electricity, renewable and solar energy is gaining popularity in the dishwashers market. Women prefer being working-women rather than a housewife in this country is another factor for propelling the demand of dishwashers. Moreover, dishwashers have features such as easy for use, easily remove stubborn stains due to by cooking Indian food, and it is time-saving are also boosting the market of dishwashers in India. Less awareness regarding dishwashers in the consumer is act as restrains to the market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Hand Sanitizer Market are IFB Industries Ltd., BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Elica PB India Private Limited, Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited, Miele India Pvt. Ltd., Franke Faber India Ltd. and Whirlpool of India Ltd.

Scope of the Report India Dishwashers Market

India Dishwashers Market by Product Type

• Free-Standing Dishwashers

• Built-In Dishwashers

India Dishwashers Market, by End User

• Commercial

• Residential

India Dishwashers Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Multi Branded Stores

• Exclusive Stores

• Others

Key Players in India Dishwashers Market

• IFB Industries Ltd.

• BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

• LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

• Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

• AB Electrolux

• Elica PB India Private Limited

• Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited

• Miele India Pvt. Ltd.

• Franke Faber India Ltd.

• Whirlpool of India Ltd.

