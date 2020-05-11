India Cement Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

India cement market is segmented by product and by an application. Residential and Non-residential are application segments of India cement market. White cement and Portland cement are products segments of India cement market.



India is the second largest producer of cement in the world. Increased construction and infrastructural activities are the major drivers of cement market. Initiatives such as the development of 98 smart cities are expected to provide a major opportunity for the market. Increase in expenditure further impels growth to India cement market. Cement demand to grow by 8 % owing to governments focus on infrastructure and housing.

Grey Cement is dominating product segment of India’s cement market. Grey cement is durable for bridges, buildings and other infrastructures. Grey cement costs about half as much to produce as white cement and is more widely available than white cement.

52.84 % of people are now living in urban areas and this figure is increasing year by year. By 2030 India will lead to the urban population. Residential sector grabs 60 % share of the market. Increasing urbanization drives the residential segment market. Non-residential has cement as an alternative to bitumen has greatly affected to non- residential segment in India cement market. Infrastructure development outlay for highways, roads, and railways has increased by 22 %.

UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Binani Cement, Ramco Cements, OCL India, Birla Corp, India Cement, Agarwal Min Chem Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, Asian Concretes Cement Ltd, Bagalkot Cement & Inds.Ltd, India Cements Ltd, J & K Cement Corporation, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Saurashtra Cement Ltd, Uma Cement Industries, Vadraj Cement Ltd., Viket Sagar Cement, Wonder Cement Ltd and Zuari Cement Ltd are key players operating in the India cement market.

Scope of the India Cement Market

By Product:

• White Cement

• Grey Cement

• Other

By Application:

• Residential

• Non-residential

Key Player analysed in India Cement Market:

• UltraTech Cement

• Shree Cements

• Ambuja Cements

• ACC

• Binani Cement

• Ramco Cements

• OCL India

• Birla Corp

• India Cement

• Agarwal Min Chem Ltd

• Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

• Asian Concretes Cement Ltd

• Bagalkot Cement & Inds.Ltd

• India Cements Ltd

• J & K Cement Corporation

• Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

• Saurashtra Cement Ltd

• Uma Cement Industries

• Vadraj Cement Ltd.

• Viket Sagar Cement

• Wonder Cement Ltd

• Zuari Cement Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. India Cement Market Size, By Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. India Cement Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction and Definition

5.2. Key Findings

5.3. India Cement Market Value Share Analysis, By Product Type

5.4. India Cement Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Product Type

5.5. India Cement Market Analysis, By Product Type

5.6. India Cement Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type

6. India Cement Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Type

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. India Cement Market Value Share Analysis, By Application Type

6.4. India Cement Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Application Type

6.5. India Cement Market Analysis, By Application Type

6.6. India Cement Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application Type

7. India Cement Market Value Share Analysis, By Product Type

7.1. India Cement Market Forecast, By Product Type

7.1.1. White Cement

7.1.2. Grey Cement

7.1.3. Other

7.2. India Cement Market Value Share Analysis, By End User Type

7.3. India Cement Market Forecast, By End User Type

7.3.1. Residential

7.3.2. Non-Residential

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Market Share Analysis, By Company

8.2. Competition Matrix

8.3. Company Profiles: Key Player

8.4. Ambuja Cements

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Overview

8.4.3. Business Strategy

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.4.5. Manufacturing Footprint

8.5. UltraTech Cement

8.6. Shree Cements

8.7. ACC

8.8. Binani Cement

8.9. Ramco Cements

8.10. OCL India

8.11. Birla Corp

8.12. India Cement

8.13. Agarwal Min Chem Ltd

8.14. Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

8.15. Asian Concretes Cement Ltd

8.16. Bagalkot Cement & Inds.Ltd

8.17. India Cements Ltd

8.18. J & K Cement Corporation

8.19. Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

8.20. Saurashtra Cement Ltd

8.21. Uma Cement Industries

8.22. Vadraj Cement Ltd.

8.23. Viket Sagar Cement

8.24. Wonder Cement Ltd

8.25. Zuari Cement Ltd

