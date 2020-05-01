India Call Center Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Demand and Huge Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2025

A Study titled, “India Call Center Market Size 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2025” was launched by Adroit Market Research in November 2018. The study covers the India call center market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The India call center market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as employment of Indian graduates and post graduates in outsourcing industry and transition of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to Business Process Management (BPM).

The India call center market size is anticipated to reach USD 54.42 billion by 2025. The major factors including growing demand for qualified professional from different countries such as US and UK, availability of low cost employment, technology advancement, and expansion of support services to new industries including life sciences, healthcare, legal firms and utility are expected to boost the market further.

The technological advancements such as digitalization and adoption of cloud based services by outsourcing companies to deal with the customers. Now the outsourcing companies not only offer voice based support system instead they also offer video, email, and chat box services to customers. To deal with the updating technology leading companies has stated acquiring companies that are already into this things. For instance, in September 2017, Genpact has acquired TandemSeven, a company that offers digital customer experience.

Philippines is giving a tough competition to India by offering low cost employees and professionals with better accent and voice. Moreover, the Philippines government is encouraging the outsourcing industry by offering tax incentives, simplified export import procedures, tax holidays to the investors and providing training for BPO applicants. The BPO industry also contributes to a significant portion of the country’s economy due to which it is being supported by the Philippines government.

The India call center market is fragmented as of 2017. The major players in the market are Genpact, WNS Global Services and EXL Service. Moreover, the domestic companies are expanding their operations in different countries to increase the market share and offer services. For instance, Hinduja Global Solutions, an Indian listed company has 34 operating centers in India, eight in US, 10 in Canada, three in UK and four in Jamaica.

The top players in the India call center market are Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services BPO, Wipro BPO, Infosys BPO, WNS Global Services, EXL Service, Aegis Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Hinduja Global Solutions and HCL Technologies BPO Services Limited.

