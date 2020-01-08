India authorizes strategies for second planetary lander operation

WASHINGTON- The head of the space agency of India confirmed on January 1, that it would try a second moon landing. This will make the mission one of the highest priorities of the space program of India.

At a Fresh Year’s day press briefing, Kailasavadivoo Sivan, who is the chair of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), stated that the Chandarayaan-3 moon lander operation, along with Gaganyaan human spaceflight operation would be the highest priorities for Indian Space Research Organization in the year 2020. However, none might fly before the year 2021.

Sivan stated in a briefing that the current year will be the Chandrayaan -3 and Gaganyaan year.

Sivan made use of the briefing to announce officially the beginning of the Chandarayaan-3 mission that would be the second trial for India to land on the lunar surface after it failed using the Vikram lander. Vikram lander was part of the Chandarayaan-2 mission back in September. The Indian executives had confirmed in the last week that a new moon lander mission was in making, but proceeding to the briefing was no formal report on the plans.

