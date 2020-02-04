India Aloe Vera Juice Market Outlook 2025: Global Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, India Aloe Vera Juice Market is projected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period. The market is expected to increase on the back of growing health concerns amongst the consumers during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Aloe Vera is extensively used for its healing and restorative properties. Population across India is increasing consumption of aloe vera juice with the purpose of cure and to overcome the deficiency. Continuous introduction of aloe vera based flavored juice and rising adoption of aloe vera products are key factors which are bolstering the expansion of this segment. Aloe vera juice offers numerous health benefits including prevention of digestive disorders, treatment of anemia and skin health.

India aloe vera Juice Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Aloe Veda Personal Care, AloeVera India, Brihans Natural Products Ltd., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Forest Essentials, Fabindia, Khadi Natural, Nature’s Essence Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Rattan Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., and The Himalaya Drug Company are the leading players of aloe vera juice market across the India.

Flavored aloe vera juice segment holds the largest market share of the India aloe vera juice market during the forecast period

The flavored juice segment dominates the India aloe vera juice market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Manufacturers are developing a wide range of aloe vera flavored juice products and are adding different fruits and ingredients to make distinct flavors of aloe vera juice. Consumers are adding aloe vera juice in their daily diet for skin care purposes and for other health concerns. Non-flavored variant is projected to grow the fastest owing to increasing trend of natural food. Further, the growing demand for flavored aloe vera products is nurturing the growth of this segment across India.

Online retail sales channel predicted to be the fastest growing segment of the India aloe vera juice market during the forecast period

Among the distribution channels, the Convenience stores segment is most lucrative sales channel and is expected to remain substantially profitable in the near future. They offer products at high, medium, or low ranges in terms of the prices to attract consumers from the market. They are often located on corners, making it easy and fast for consumers to get in and out. Moreover, the online retail segment is the fastest-growing sales channel segment and is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate over the coming years owing to the increasing popularity of E-commerce shopping sites backed by the benefits such as convenience and various discount availability and easy home delivery.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Fibre

Non-Fibre

By Flavor

Flavored

Non-Flavored

By Sales Channel

Convenience stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmaceutical shop/Pharmacies

Online Retail

