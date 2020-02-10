Incredible possibilities of Mobile Ticketing Market In The Transportation Sector to Grow at CAGR of +15% || Profiling Top Companies: Margento, Corethree, eos.uptrade, StubHub, Open Mobile Ticketing Alliance, Bizzabo, Gemalto, Masabi, moovel, TickPick

Mobile ticketing is an initiative to enhance the role of mobile phones in ticketing services. The use of mobile phones enables consumers to buy tickets and carry the tickets within the phone’s secure universal integrated circuit card. This works as an alternative to the traditional electronic card-based tickets and provides additional functionality and convenience to end-users. Mobile ticketing apps provide varied options to service providers, as ticketing agencies are able to bring value-added services such as traveler guides to the market.

The Global Mobile Ticketing Market In The Transportation Sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +15% during forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes: Margento, Corethree, eos.uptrade, StubHub, Open Mobile Ticketing Alliance, Bizzabo, Gemalto, Masabi, moovel, TickPick, And, Other…

Digitization of the transportation sector is one of the major factors driving this market’s growth. Digital transformation in the transportation sector has completely revolutionized the traveling experience of customers. The digital platform helps customers make reservations through smartphones and mobile applications, thereby, eliminating the need for physical ticketing.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. The report provides detailed industry analysis of the global Mobile Ticketing Market In The Transportation Sector with the help of proven research methodologies such as Porter’s five forces. The major geographical regions which include, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are studied.

