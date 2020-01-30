Increasing Demand of Contact Management Software Market to Growth Automotive Industry Rapidly during 2020 – 2025 | Global Top Key Players – Salesforce, Zoho, Sage, OnContact

This report provides in depth study of “Contact Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contact Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Contact Management Software Market overview:

Detailed Study on Contact Management Software is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2025. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

The Contact Management Software Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. The growth of the Contact Management Software market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Contact Management Software market.

The Global Contact Management Software Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Contact Management Software Market is sub segmented into Cloud Based, On-Premise. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Contact Management Software Market is sub segmented into Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Contact Management Software Market are Salesforce, Zoho, Sage, OnContact, Act, Pipedrive, SalesNexus, NetSuite, TeamWox, SugarCRM, Maximizer CRM, Infusionsoft, Insightly, OfficeClip, Freshsales, HubSpot Sales, InfoFlo, Teamgate

LeadExec, ProWorkflow, Chime, Google Contacts, CoContacts, Evercontact, Hyperoffice, Freshsales CRM

1 Salesforce:-The global leader in CRM, today launched Salesforce Einstein Analytics, delivering advanced analytics for millions of CRM users. Einstein Analytics adds a layer of artificial intelligence to the entire analytics workflow, automatically surfacing CRM insights and recommending actions to accelerate sales, improve customer service and optimize marketing campaigns.

Millions of Salesforce users have leveraged out of the box operational reports and dashboards to quickly look up their data, understand performance and communicate results. And now they can continue their analytics journey with advanced analytics apps built into Salesforce. With the amount of customer data volumes growing exponentially every day, analytics has become more important than ever before. It is impossible for anyone to spot every trend, understand every correlation or test every hypothesis. Now companies have a way to empower their sales reps, service agents, marketers and analysts with the insights they need to make every customer interaction smarter, without having to build mathematical models, write algorithms or ask an expert for help.

2 NetSuite:-Western Global, a provider of fuel storage and dispensing solutions, selected and implemented Oracle NetSuite to help support its 220 percent growth over the last five years. With NetSuite, Western Global has been better able to reduce operational complexity, consolidate core supply chain and finance functions after an acquisition, and support its international expansion as it has grown into a global organization that recently hit the £50 million revenue milestone.

Founded as a family business in the UK in 1962, Western Global grew steadily and launched operations in Europe and North America. To build on that growth and expand into new markets, including Australia and South Africa, Western Global acquired TransTank Pty Ltd, a manufacturer of self-contained tanks and dispensing equipment, in 2014. After the acquisition, Western Global was managing operations across a fragmented network of three different ERP systems. This negatively impacted productivity and prevented it from getting a clear view into key business information. To help address this challenge and improve the visibility and control needed to efficiently run its global business, Western Global selected NetSuite.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Global Contact Management Software Market Report 2020

1 Contact Management Software Definition

2 Global Contact Management Software Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Contact Management Software Business Introduction

4 Global Contact Management Software Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Contact Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Contact Management Software Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

