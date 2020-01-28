In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market : Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has recently published a research study on the global in-vitro toxicity testing market. The report estimates this market to rise at a CAGR of 15.30% over the period from 2012 to 2018 and reach US$4.1 bn by the end of the forecast period.The research report, titled “In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2012 – 2018,” states that the worldwide market for in-vitro toxicity testing attained a value of US$1.5 bn in 2011.

In-vitro toxicity testing is the scientific analysis of the impact of toxic chemical substances on mammalian cells or cultured bacteria, which is primarily utilized to identify harmful chemicals in agricultural products, therapeutic drugs, and food additives. According to the popular notion among various toxicologists, in-vitro toxicity testing methods are more useful, efficient, and less time-consuming compared to toxicology studies.

The strong objection of environmentalists to animal testing has influenced the demand for in-vitro toxicity testing positively. Technical advancements in the in-vitro toxicity testing methods are also propelling this market significantly.

The report studies the worldwide in-vitro toxicity testing market on the basis of the type of in-vitro toxicity testing and the regional spread of this market. Based on the regional spread of the worldwide in-vitro toxicity testing market has been segmented into Europe, Asia, North America, and the Rest of the World.

North America led the overall market with a share of approximately 40% in 2010, attaining a value of US$526.9 mn. Analysts project this regional market to retain its leadership during the forecast period. However, Europe is likely to surpass North America in the long term, states the report.

The growing prevalence of cosmetic product testing in Europe is expected to boost the in-vitro testing market in this region over the forthcoming years. In addition to this, the ban on animal testing in this region also fueling the demand for in-vitro testing for the analysis of genotoxic effects.

Based on the type of in-vitro toxicity testing, the market has been classified on the basis of dose, absorption, and toxic substances. By dose, the market has been segmented into dose response and threshold response. By absorption, distribution, excretion, and metabolism have been identified as the key segments of this market. Toxic substances-wise, the report categorizes this market into acute and chronic toxicity, toxin, toxicant, and toxicokinetics.

The study also evaluates the global in-vitro toxicity testing market on the basis of application and end user. In-vitro toxicity testing methods and cytotoxicity assays used for in-vitro toxicity testing have been identified as the main application segments of this market and the pharmaceutical industry, the food and beverages industry, the chemicals industry, and cosmetics and household products have been identified as the key end users of in-vitro toxicity testing.

Covance Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Accelrys Inc., Cyprotex, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are the leading enterprises functioning in the global in-vitro toxicity testing market.

Other prominent companies mentioned in this report are Xenobiotic Detection Systems (XDS), Gene Logic Inc., Mattek Corp., In Vitro Technologies, Molecular Toxicology Inc., RTI Health Solutions, MB Research Laboratories, SBW Ltd., and Xenometrix.

