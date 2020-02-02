In-Memory Database Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, SAP, Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, In-Memory Database Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The In-Memory Database market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the In-Memory Database market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top In-Memory Database players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts In-Memory Database industry situations. According to the research, the In-Memory Database market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the In-Memory Database market.

Global In-Memory Database Market was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.83 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global In-Memory Database Market include:

IBM Corporation

SAP

Teradata Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Pointillist

Oracle Corporation

Quadient

Mcobject Kitewheel

Datastax

Tableau Software

Kognitio