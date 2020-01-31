In-flight Entertainment Market In-depth Analysis with Key Players – Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems

The Insight Partners published new research report on “In-flight Entertainment Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains information which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft is expected to dominate the in-flight entertainment market during the forecast period. The narrow-body aircraft captures a significant share of the in-flight entertainment type market and is growing continuously due to the increase in the operation of narrow-body aircraft. Also, with the rapid increase in air passengers across the globe, traveling to short and medium haul routes is generating substantial demand for both narrow-body aircraft and entertainment services.

Leading key players mentioned in the report:-

Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Safran Aerosystems

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation)

Astronics Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo, LLC

In APAC region, India ix expected to be the fastest growing country. The Indian airspace is experiencing significant growth in the commercial airlines, which is majorly attributed to the higher demand for air travel. The commercial airlines in the region are over pressurized with the passenger counts and are continuously increasing their fleets on different routes. Growing passenger count travelling through air and a subsequent increase in the customers opting to avail in-flight services is further anticipated to boost the growth of in-flight entertainment in India.

In-flight Entertainment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

In-flight Entertainment Market Answers the following Questions.

What will be the In-flight Entertainment market size and expansion rate in 2025? Who are the key producers of In-flight Entertainment and where they lie on a global scale? What are the In-flight Entertainment market perspectives?

4 .Who will be the target audience of In-flight Entertainment industry?

What are the opportunities, challenges, and threats influencing the growth of In-flight Entertainment market? What are the main driving attributes, In-flight Entertainment market trends, short-term, and long-term policies? What are the opinions from professionals and their outlook on In-flight Entertainment market and future insights?

