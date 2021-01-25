In-flight Entertainment Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Forecast 2027

Report Title: In-flight Entertainment Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, Over the past decade, the airline industry has been tremendously influenced by copious changes in technology. Airline technology now cannot only transport travelers from one destination to another, but can also provide an entertaining travel experience, tailored to meet the requirements of the passengers. , In recent years, there has been an increase in the use of personal devices for availing in-flight entertainment service, and according to IATA Global Passenger Survey, nearly half of North Asian passengers prefer to use their own devices for viewing digital content rather than the embedded equipment. When comparing with the seatback in-flight entertainment display systems, personal devices are considered more beneficial by both passengers and airlines. , In-flight entertainment refers to entertainment that is targeted at potential consumers, onboard an aircraft, to enhance their flying experience. It entails entertainment in the form of movies, e-books, videos, games, and others. With technological advancements in the satellite as well as air-to-ground network, onboard connectivity is gaining significance in aircraft, and nowadays it has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Increase in the number of aircraft and passenger traffic are some of the macro factors driving the in-flight entertainment market. The global in-flight entertainment market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 13.07% during the forecast period, 2017-2023., , Regional Analysis, In 2016, the market was led by North America with 32.99% share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 28.71% and 24.90%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region has become a lucrative region for the firms that provide in-flight entertainment services, due to the significant domestic air traffic in countries such as India and China. North America is the leading region in the in-flight entertainment market. The sheer existence of major in-flight entertainment companies, such as Global Eagle, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and Gogo, combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver in-flight solutions through various platforms, enables this region to be a promising market.. Moreover, it is expected that approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035, which would create additional opportunities for the major in-flight entertainment companies, along with the emerging companies in the region. Therefore, it is estimated that the in-flight entertainment market in North America would witness a CAGR of 13.05%, during the forecast period.

Key Players: –

The key players of in-flight entertainment market are FDS Avionics Corp. (U.S.), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.), Gogo Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Inmarsat Plc (U.K), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.) SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Thales Group (France), Viasat Inc. (U.S.), and Zodiac Aerospace (France). In 2016, Panasonic Avionics Corporation accounted for nearly 45% of the global market.

