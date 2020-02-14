In-Flight Catering Market Review 2020-2025: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Increasing number of passengers traveling through domestic and international flights is driving the need for better on-board services. Hence, in-flight catering service providers are increasingly investing in the technologies ease the operations to produce meals for a high number of passengers. Most of the airlines have already dropped catering service on short-haul flights or domestic flights. In-flight catering companies are also ensuring food safety and quality to enhance the on-board experience.

This report gives an in-depth research about the overall state of In-Flight Catering Market and projects an overview of its growth market. It also gives the crucial elements of the market and across major global regions in detail. Number on primary and secondary research has been carried out in order to collect required data for completing this particular report. Sever industry based analytical techniques has been narrowed down for a better understanding of this market.

Market Segment by Key Players, this report covers: Emirates Group, Universal Weather And Aviation, Inc., Journey Group plc, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Flying Food Group, HNA Group Co., Ltd., Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft, Newrest First Catering Ltd., Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, SATS Ltd

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

By Offering Type

Main Courses, Breakfast, Starter & Platters, Desserts, Beverages

By Service Type

Premium Service, Economic Service

By Airline Category

Full Service Carrier, Low Cost Carrier, Charter / Private Carriers

By Provider Type

Culinary Only Providers, Culinary and On-board Supplies Providers, Complete Solution Providers

