Important market development factors for triethylene glycol (TEG), SWOT analysis, key strategies and financial overview 2020-2025

Global market for triethylene glycol (TEG) 2019-2025 overview
The global TEG market size is expected to reach $ 870.6 million by 2025. This is due to the excellent hygroscopic properties that have increased the demand for triethylene glycol in a variety of applications. The increasing need for plasticizers in the consumer industry is another factor contributing to the growth of the global triethylene glycol market.
TEG is used by the oil and gas industry to “dehydrate” natural gas. Triethylene glycols, which have a high boiling point and high affinity for water, are used as liquid desiccants for the dehydration of natural gas. Drainage is the removal of water vapor from the refinery tower so that dry hydrocarbon gases can leave the top of the tower. It can also be used to dehydrate other gases, including CO2, H2S and other oxygen-containing gases. Dehydration of natural gas is expected to be the fastest growing application with a value of around USD 526.1 million by 2025.
The growth of natural gas production due to increasing industrialization and electricity requirements in emerging Asian countries and in Africa has boosted the demand for natural gas drainage. A higher degree of purity, lower steam losses and operating costs are the advantages of TEG that have driven the global triethylene glycol market. In addition, the improvement in gas import, transportation and supply infrastructure in countries such as China, India and Brazil should fuel global market growth for triethylene glycol in the forecast period. Favorable government policies that support the use of natural gas as a clean fuel are expected to support the global market share of triethylene glycol (TEG) over the forecast period.
For the Middle East and Africa, a demand volume of over 70 kilotons is forecast by 2025, which will grow with global growth in the forecast period. Natural gas is one of the cleanest burning fossil fuels and is in high demand as governments find cost-effective ways to reduce their dependence on coal and oil power plants. As a result of this increasing global demand, governments and industries in the Middle East are now expanding the gas production infrastructure to promote and monetize the region’s large supply.
In addition to Russia and Iran, Qatar has the third largest proven natural gas reserve in the world. The World Energy Outlook also predicted that the Middle East will be the second largest gas consumer by 2020. The largest increase in consumption comes from the electricity sector. In Saudi Arabia, the growing demand for electricity is mainly due to population growth and the continuing effort to close the current supply gap. Bharat Petroleum predicts that the Middle East, which is the largest natural gas reserve, especially off the coast of Iran and Qatar, will see a 60% increase in natural gas production by 2040, leading to a need for dehydration.
The global market for triethylene glycol is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of established players. The primary participants included Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF AG, Royal Dutch Shell, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV and LOTTE Chemical Corporation.
