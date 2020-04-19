Implantable device in the brain allows visual perception to blind people

A brain implant that allows people who have lost their sight to benefit from some sort of new vision system was developed by scientists at the University of California in Los Angeles. The implant has already been tested on a person, Jason Esterhuizen, who became blind seven years ago following a car accident.

The experimental device was implanted in his brain and, while it does not provide a true view of the reality surrounding the patient, it does improve the patient’s ability to navigate the environment and do things that, as the patient on whom the device was tested reports, “do things I couldn’t do before.”

The device is completely implantable and should not be connected to other external devices, as reported by Nader Pouratian, neurosurgeon of UCLA and one of the authors of the research. This means that it can also be used while walking.

The device implanted in the brain wirelessly converts images captured by a small video camera into electrical pulses. The latter stimulates 60 electrodes implanted on the visual cortex of the brain so that it can perceive patterns of light that can then be interpreted as true visual clues.

Basically, the patient sees white dots on a black background and, depending on the number of dots, acquires information about his environment. For example, if a person approaches the subject, the subject sees three small points; the closer he gets, the more points he lights up. At the moment, the same device is being tested on six other people.

According to Pouratian, it can be used to “restore useful vision to patients blinded by glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cancer and trauma.”

