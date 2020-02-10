Implant Abutment Market Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities And Industry Research Future Forecast 2026| Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply

QY Research offers its latest report on the Global Implant Abutment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 that includes comprehensive analysis on a range of subjects such as competition, segmentation, regional expansion, and market dynamics.

Some of the Major key players operating in this Report are: Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply, Biomer, Zimmer, Osstem, GC, Zest, Leader Italia, Dyna Dental, Alpha-Bio, Southern Implants, B & B Dental, Neobiotech, Huaxi Dental Implant, BLBC

The report has covered exhaustive assessment of the current scenario and future progress of the Global Implant Abutment industry . Additionally, it has touched upon aspects such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments pertaining to the global Implant Abutment production. These projections have been obtained from research methodologies such as PESTLE analysis, SWOT analysis, and PORTER’s Five Forces.

The report focuses on the micro- and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the industry positively. The report has also shed light on Implant Abutment sales, production, demand, consumption, and gross margin. Moreover, challenges and limitations that the business is likely to face in the forthcoming years are mapped in the report.

To understand the structure, the report has segregated the global Implant Abutment Market into segments comprising product type, vertical, and application. The study is done based on CAGR, share, size, production, and consumption. Besides, the report has offered region-wise analysis, wherein prospective regions and respective countries are studied. This information will act as an effective tool for the global Implant Abutment players to recognize the promising areas and make effective investments in the coming future.

This report includes the following Leading Players & we can also add the other companies as you want:

Market Segment by Type

Straight Abutments, Angled Abutments

Market Segment by Application

Hospital, Dental Clinic

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Implant Abutment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Implant Abutment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Straight Abutments

1.3.3 Angled Abutments

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Implant Abutment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Dental Clinic

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Implant Abutment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Implant Abutment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Implant Abutment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Implant Abutment Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Implant Abutment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Implant Abutment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Implant Abutment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Implant Abutment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Implant Abutment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Implant Abutment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Implant Abutment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Implant Abutment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Implant Abutment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Implant Abutment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Implant Abutment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Implant Abutment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Implant Abutment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Implant Abutment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Implant Abutment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Implant Abutment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Implant Abutment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Implant Abutment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Implant Abutment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Implant Abutment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Implant Abutment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Implant Abutment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Implant Abutment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Implant Abutment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Implant Abutment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Implant Abutment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Implant Abutment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Implant Abutment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Implant Abutment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Implant Abutment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Implant Abutment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Implant Abutment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Implant Abutment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Implant Abutment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Implant Abutment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Implant Abutment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Implant Abutment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Implant Abutment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Implant Abutment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Implant Abutment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Implant Abutment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Implant Abutment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Implant Abutment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Implant Abutment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Implant Abutment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Implant Abutment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Implant Abutment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Implant Abutment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Implant Abutment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Implant Abutment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Implant Abutment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Implant Abutment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Implant Abutment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Implant Abutment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Implant Abutment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Implant Abutment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Implant Abutment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Implant Abutment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Implant Abutment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Implant Abutment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Implant Abutment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Implant Abutment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Straumann

8.1.1 Straumann Corporation Information

8.1.2 Straumann Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Straumann Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.1.5 Straumann SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Straumann Recent Developments

8.2 Nobel Biocare

8.2.1 Nobel Biocare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Nobel Biocare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Nobel Biocare Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.2.5 Nobel Biocare SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Nobel Biocare Recent Developments

8.3 Dentsply

8.3.1 Dentsply Corporation Information

8.3.2 Dentsply Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Dentsply Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.3.5 Dentsply SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Dentsply Recent Developments

8.4 Biomer

8.4.1 Biomer Corporation Information

8.4.2 Biomer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Biomer Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.4.5 Biomer SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Biomer Recent Developments

8.5 Zimmer

8.5.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

8.5.2 Zimmer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Zimmer Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.5.5 Zimmer SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Zimmer Recent Developments

8.6 Osstem

8.6.1 Osstem Corporation Information

8.6.3 Osstem Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.6.5 Osstem SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Osstem Recent Developments

8.7 GC

8.7.1 GC Corporation Information

8.7.2 GC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 GC Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.7.5 GC SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 GC Recent Developments

8.8 Zest

8.8.1 Zest Corporation Information

8.8.2 Zest Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Zest Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.8.5 Zest SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Zest Recent Developments

8.9 Leader Italia

8.9.1 Leader Italia Corporation Information

8.9.2 Leader Italia Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Leader Italia Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.9.5 Leader Italia SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Leader Italia Recent Developments

8.10 Dyna Dental

8.10.1 Dyna Dental Corporation Information

8.10.2 Dyna Dental Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Dyna Dental Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.10.5 Dyna Dental SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Dyna Dental Recent Developments

8.11 Alpha-Bio

8.11.1 Alpha-Bio Corporation Information

8.11.2 Alpha-Bio Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Alpha-Bio Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.11.5 Alpha-Bio SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Alpha-Bio Recent Developments

8.12 Southern Implants

8.12.1 Southern Implants Corporation Information

8.12.2 Southern Implants Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Southern Implants Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.12.5 Southern Implants SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Southern Implants Recent Developments

8.13 B & B Dental

8.13.1 B & B Dental Corporation Information

8.13.2 B & B Dental Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 B & B Dental Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.13.5 B & B Dental SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 B & B Dental Recent Developments

8.14 Neobiotech

8.14.1 Neobiotech Corporation Information

8.14.2 Neobiotech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Neobiotech Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.14.5 Neobiotech SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Neobiotech Recent Developments

8.15 Huaxi Dental Implant

8.15.1 Huaxi Dental Implant Corporation Information

8.15.2 Huaxi Dental Implant Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Huaxi Dental Implant Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.15.5 Huaxi Dental Implant SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Huaxi Dental Implant Recent Developments

8.16 BLBC

8.16.1 BLBC Corporation Information

8.16.2 BLBC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 BLBC Implant Abutment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Implant Abutment Products and Services

8.16.5 BLBC SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 BLBC Recent Developments

9 Implant Abutment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Implant Abutment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Implant Abutment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Implant Abutment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Implant Abutment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Implant Abutment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Implant Abutment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Implant Abutment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Implant Abutment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Implant Abutment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Implant Abutment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Implant Abutment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Implant Abutment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Implant Abutment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Implant Abutment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Implant Abutment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Implant Abutment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Implant Abutment Distributors

11.3 Implant Abutment Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

