Immunotherapy Drugs Market Growth to Information Procurement and Data Analysis by 2026

The global immunotherapy market is driven by increasing adoption of targeted therapies, increase in life span of patients, and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, rapid approval of drugs and reduction in recurrence of diseases propel the market growth. However, high cost of immunotherapy treatment and higher attrition rate in the product development cycle impede the market growth. Conversely, immunotherapy as an alternative to chemotherapy and use of immunotherapy as the first line of drug for the treatment of cancer provide growth opportunities in the market players in the near future.

Immunotherapy drugs are used to enhance or suppress the immune system of the body. They are mostly used in the treatment of cancer and act by stimulating the immune system of the body and generate an immune response aiding the production of antibodies. Antibodies produced against antigen kill the cancerous or tumor cells. The global immunotherapy drugs market is expected to grow significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in incidence of cancer.

The global immunotherapy drugs market is segmented based on therapy area, type of drugs, and region.

Based on therapy area, it is divided into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Cancer is further divided into solid tumor and malignant tumor.

Based on type of drugs, it is classified into monoclonal antibodies, adult vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, interferons alpha & beta, interleukins, and others.

The adult vaccines segment is subdivided into preventive vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA further country level analysis of regions is provided to determine the market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segment of the market across the globe.

The major companies profiled Are:

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Alligator Bioscience

UbiVac

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis International AG

AstraZeneca plc

