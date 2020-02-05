Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities



XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast on the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

In terms of revenue, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market are presented in the report.

The global market for immune checkpoint inhibitors is expected to witness high growth in terms of value in high economic countries due to fast FDA approvals for novel and innovative immune checkpoint inhibitors through combination therapy coupled with growing adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment. Additionally, increasing investments in the research and development sector for the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors for other cancer applications is also expected to drive the growth of the market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The report includes immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1, PD-L1 and CTLA-4. The same are considered for the calculation of total revenue generated by companies by immune checkpoint inhibitors. Currency fluctuations and inflation are not considered while calculating the revenue of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market

The revenue from the immune checkpoint inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to growing adoption of drugs and therapies for cancer and increased approvals of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the region. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of segment type classified into the drug class, therapeutic application, distribution channel and regions. The report provides analysis of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of drug class into: PD-1 PD-L1 CTLA-4

The report begins with the market definition of immune checkpoint inhibitors, followed by definitions of the different drug class. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

The report analyzes the immune checkpoint inhibitors market on the basis of therapeutic application and distribution channel and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. On the basis of therapeutic application, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into: Lung Cancer Melanoma Squamous Cell Carcinoma Urothelial Carcinoma Blood cancer Other Cancers

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Next, the report analyzes the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. On the basis of region, the global canine arthritis treatment market is segmented into: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany Russia U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

In addition, we have considered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the canine arthritis treatment market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help identify the existing market opportunities in immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

In the final section of the report, the ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

Detailed profiles of immune checkpoint inhibitors drug manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Examples of some of the key players operating in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Roche Holdings AG, Incyte Corporation, among others.

