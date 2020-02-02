IIOT Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco, GE, Bosch, Kuka, Texas Instrumemts

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, IIOT Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The IIOT market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the IIOT market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top IIOT players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts IIOT industry situations. According to the research, the IIOT market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the IIOT market.

Global IIoT Market was valued at USD 57.43 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 101.21 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global IIOT Market include:

Cisco

GE

Bosch

Kuka

Texas Instrumemts

Honeywell

Intel

IBM

ABB

Rockwell Automation