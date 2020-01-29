Ignition System Market to Soar at steady CAGR up to 2027

An ignition system generates the spark which ignites the air-fuel mixture in a spark-ignition IC engine. New technologies and electronic systems that need to be activated with ignition switches are increasing in premium motorcycles and likely to boost the ignition system market for two wheelers.

Ignition System Market for Two-wheelers – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market for two wheeler ignition system are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, UNO Minda, JPM Group, Spark Minda, Zadi, Sandhar, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and SEM.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Spark Minda

Spark Minda has been operating in the automotive industry for the last six decades and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive components to OEMs. Spark Minda’s products are utilized in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles & scooters, off-road vehicles & tier 1 manufacturers across the globe. It has presence in Indonesia, Germany, Vietnam, Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Poland, China, and Japan.

Ignition System Market for Two-wheelers Dynamics

Decrease in users of public transport likely to increase the demand for two wheelers

Public transportation, such as railways and buses, accounts for a large number of passenger transportation for any country across the globe; however, an increase in urban population has raised the burden over public transportation facilities significantly. Thus, public transportation facilities are unable to cater to the demand from passengers, which in turn is making transportation modes crowded. This, in turn, fuels the demand for an alternative mode of transportation. Consumers having low capita income are preferring two-wheelers instead of the four-wheelers, as they are considerably inexpensive as compared to four-wheelers.