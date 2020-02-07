Identity and Access Management Market 2019 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027 |EMC Corporation, Centrify Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies, Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Okta, Inc., Netiq, Dell Software

According to a new market study entitled “Identity and Access Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Identity and access management solutions provides ability to manage electronic identity for accessing information and resources System security and providing secure environment is emerging as one of the top most priorities for organization, considering the increasing incident of insider threats, which may result into loss of critical information and financial losses. Increasing compliance adherence requirement is also pushing the adoption for advanced identity and access management solutions.

Rising adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends, increasing usage of mobile devices for work, complex web applications threats are hindering the traditional solutions and models of Identity and access management, and pushing the innovation envelope for further development of advanced models and solutions which can cater according to today’s dynamic requirements.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

MC Corporation, Centrify Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies, Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Okta, Inc., Netiq Corporation , Dell Software , Microsoft Corporation

The Identity and Access Management Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Identity and Access Management Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Identity and Access Management Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global IT Staffing Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global Identity and Access Management Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Identity and Access Management Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Identity and Access Management Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

