Identity Analytics Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like Oracle, Verint Systems, LogRhythm, Quantum Secure, Hitachi ID Systems, Sailpoint Technologies, Centrify, Prolifics

Identity analytics solutions combine the power of advanced analytics and big data in order help for detecting identity-related risks within organization’s IT infrastructures. Identity analytics solutions are gaining high acceptance due to the growing demand among enterprises to automate critical identity-related access provision, authentication and de-provision. These solutions are mainly used for various applications such as, account management, customer management, fraud detection, GRC management, identity and access management, and others.

Increasing instances and complexity of identity-related data breaches and frauds resulting in heavy loss of revenue for various companies and organization that is enabling them to adopt identity analytics solutions, which is the key factor propelling the growth of identity analytics market. Moreover, development of cloud-based solutions & services and introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered solutions are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for identity analytics market in the coming years. However, lack of awareness and budget constraints are the major restraints for the growth of the identity analytics market.

Top Companies profiled in this report:

1. Oracle Corp.

2. Verint Systems

3. LogRhythm, Inc.

4. Quantum Secure, Inc.

5. Hitachi ID Systems

6. Sailpoint Technologies

7. Centrify

8. Prolifics, Inc.

9. Nexis GmbH

10. Brainwave GRC

For the better understanding of the Identity analytics Market, this report has provided a detailed analysis of trends, drivers and restraints that dominate the present market scenario and also the future status of the global Identity analytics Market during the projected period of 2019-2027.While classifying these segments, the expert team of analysts have listed down the relative contribution of each segment for the growth of global Market. Detail information of segments is required to recognize the key trends influencing the global market.

Each segment of the Identity analytics Market provides an in-depth information on the qualitative and quantitative aspect of the market. While giving a brief idea about the revenue opportunities for all the segments, the Identity analytics report has also provided the value of absolute dollar opportunity for all the segments over the predicted period of 2019-2027.

