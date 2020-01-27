Identity & Access Management Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and outlook 2026| Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation., GlobalSign.,

Global identity & access management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.56% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market definition-:The Identity and Access Management (IAM) system in BFSI is a structure for business operations that promotes the governance of electronic documents. This structure involves technology that promotes identification and entry governance. IAM technology can be used to collect, activate, document and handle customer details and entry authorizations by technology. This guarantees that all people and facilities are correctly permitted, certified and audited. The IAM system used in BFSI, public sector and utilities, telecom and it, retail and cpg, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, education and life sciences.

Market Drivers:

Increase in compliance management perception is driving the growth of the market

Increased supply for mobility solutions is propelling the growth of the market

Enhanced security issues between organizations is boosting the growth of the market

Emerging cloud and software as a service (SaaS) implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of information about identity & access management solutions is hampering the growth of the market

Lack of safety of information for customer data is hindering the growth of the market

Complicated integration of solutions and compatible conditions is restricting the growth of the market

Major competitors in the Identity & Access Management market-:

The top Identity & Access Management market players are- Capgemini., Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, F5 Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation., GlobalSign., Accenture., NTT Communications Corporation, Cognizant, among others.

Segmentation Analysis of the overall IDENTITY & ACCESS MANAGEMENT market-:

By Component Provisioning Directory Services Storage Meta Directories Virtual Directories Single Sign-On Enterprise Single Sign-On Web and Federated Single Sign-On Advanced Authentication Password Management Self Service Password Reset Password Management for Privileged Users Audit, Compliance, and Governance By Organization Size Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES) Large Enterprises By Deployment Type Cloud On-Premises By Vertical BFSI Telecom and IT Retail and Cpg Public Sector and Utilities Energy Education Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Atos introduced the latest Unified Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) alternative for the ultimate safety systems. This new solution is the single identity provider and management system for all platforms, cloud and on-site, relying on Atos’s Evidian software, which allows organizations to retain ownership of all services that require to their business systems by offering them with final safety.

In April 2019, HID Global discloses the accessibility of latest HID Authentication Service, component of its Cloud Identity Platform, to offer a package of reliable identification alternatives. This multi-tenant Cloud authentication service delivers large-scale, user-friendly onboarding and frictionless Identity and Access Management (IAM) customer encryption across a wide range of sectors this product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

Competitive Analysis

Global identity & access management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of identity & access management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

