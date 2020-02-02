Identity & Access Management Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Microsoft Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Dell Emc, IBM Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Identity & Access Management Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Identity & Access Management market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Identity & Access Management market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Identity & Access Management players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Identity & Access Management industry situations. According to the research, the Identity & Access Management market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Identity & Access Management market.

Global Identity & Access Management Market was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Identity & Access Management Market include:

Microsoft Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Dell Emc

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

CA Technologies

Micro Focus (Netiq Corporation)

Centrify Corporation