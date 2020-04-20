Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Manufacturing Market Demands, Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2019-2022

The Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Manufacturing Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Manufacturing market.

The ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market consists of sales of ice cream and frozen dessert by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ice cream, frozen ices, frozen yogurts, sherbets and other frozen desserts (except bakery products). The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Markets Insight:

Western Europe was the largest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 35% of the global ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market.

Growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for low fat ice creams. Low fat ice creams are made using low fat milk and natural sweeteners such as stevia that help in decreasing calories and taste the same as normal ice creams. They are marketed using fat free labels and by providing nutritional value information on the containers. Some of the popular low fat ice creams include Breyers fat free ice cream; Halo Top, a low fat high protein ice cream; Turkey Hill.

Markets Covered: Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert, and other.

Companies Mentioned: Ben & Jerry’s, Dean Foods, Dreyer’s, Nestle, Kwality, and other.

Geographic scope:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Manufacturing Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

