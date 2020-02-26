Ice Boxes Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)
The Business Research Company’s Ice Boxes Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global ice boxes market was worth $0.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.46% and reach $1.2 billion by 2023.
The ice boxes market includes sales of insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2648&type=smp
Markets Covered: 1) By Type Of Product: Inflatable Coolers; Marine Coolers; Soft-Sided Coolers; Standard Ice Chests 2) By Application: Camping; Medical; Military cooler 3) By End Use: Household; Commercial; Industrial 4) By Type Of Material: Metal Coolers; Plastic Coolers; Fabric Coolers
Companies Mentioned: Igloo; Coleman(Esky); Rubbermaid; Grizzly; Engel
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2648
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/