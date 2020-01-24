IC Socket Market Growing Trends and Technology forecast 2019 to 2025

The IC Socket Market research report 2019 includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases clients decision making on the content of the report. IC Socket Market research report also highlights each of the prominent factors related to the growth of the market are: growing GDP, revenue, demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, government incentives, government policies, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The Global IC Socket market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 9.0% CAGR values during forecast period 2019 to 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report are 3M, Aries Electronics, Chupond Precision, Enplas, WinWay, Foxconn Technology, Johnstech, Loranger, Mill-Max, Molex, Plastronics, Sensata Technologies, TE Connectivity, Yamaichi Electronics, Others.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

An IC socket, or integrated circuit socket, is used in devices that contain an integrated circuit. The growing global demand for consumer electronics has been identified as a major driving force for the growth of the IC sockets market.

Global IC Socket Market Overview

Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth for this market. Various companies have almost reduced the product development period by half, owing to the changing consumer demands. This trend requires companies to continuously design and test products, driving the adoption of IC sockets.

This report segments the Global IC Socket Market on the basis of Types are

Dual-in-line Memory Module Sockets

Production Sockets

Test and Burn-in Sockets

Ball Grid Array

Dual-in-line Package

Specialty Sockets

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global IC Socket Market is Segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Defense

Medical

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global IC Socket Market in the near future, states the research report.

