Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Between And 2017 – 2025

Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented as vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling (FDM), polyJet technology, selective laser sintering (SLS), and others. The vat photopolymerization is further segmented into stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP).The technology market segments have been analyzed based on available approved technology and products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technology by dental physicians. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on material, dental 3D printing market is segmented into metal, photopolymer, ceramic and others. Based on application, dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental implants, dentures, crowns & bridges, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on demand for dental care, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global dental 3D printing market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles major players in the global dental 3D printing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Asiga, Concept Laser GmbH, 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., Formlabs, Inc., Renishaw plc., DWS System, Prodways Group, Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions and others

The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is segmented as given below:

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology

Vat Photopolymerization Stereolithography (SLA) Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

PolyJet technology

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Material

Metal

Photopolymer

Ceramic

Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application

Dental Implants

Dentures

Crowns & Bridges

Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



