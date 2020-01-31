Hypercalcemia Treatment Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2025

Indepth Read this Hypercalcemia Treatment Market

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into Bisphosphonates (Clodronate, Etidronate, Ibandronate, Pamidronate and Zoledronic acid), Calcitonin, Glucocorticoids, Denosumab and Calcimimetics.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Revenue from the independent pharmacy and drug stores segment is expected to grow at a very fast pace, and contribute significantly towards distribution of hypercalcemia drugs during the forecast period. Hospitals distribution channel segment is projected to generate comparatively high revenue owing to novel and easy availability of hypercalcemia treatment drugs worldwide.

Market Value and Forecast

Global hypercalcemia treatment market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period 2016–2026, and a reach a value of US$ 25,230.2 Mn by the end of 2026.

Key Regions

The global hypercalcemia treatment market has been segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is estimated to be the dominant market in 2016 end, with revenue contribution expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. Also, North America is estimated to witness comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Western Europe hypercalcemia treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% in revenue terms over the forecast period. Bisphosphonates segment revenue in the North America hypercalcemia treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, with growth driven by increasing prevalence of cancer and myeloma among the populace in the region.

Key Players

Some key players in the global hypercalcemia treatment market that have been identified in this report include Bayer Pharma AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Cipla Inc. The report also identifies company-specific strategies related to market consolidation initiatives and analysis of their specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

