Hyperbilirubinemia Treatment Market By Key Vendors- Favero Health Projects Spa, Koninklijke Philips, N.V., GE Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Honle UV America 2017-2025

Hyperbilirubinemia, also referred to as neonatal jaundice is a very common problem in newborns. It is a disorder in which level of bilirubin in the blood become high. Bilirubin is a substance, which is formed in the blood when the red blood cells breakdown.

Treatment of the bilirubin is not easy in newborns. Moreover, it can increase fluids and other tissues of the baby’s body. It is curable and revocable, if appropriately treated. However, its aggravation could cause sequela into the central nervous system, which could lead to the patient’s death. According to statistics published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, nearly 60% to 80% of healthy newborns are prone to develop hyperbilirubinemia. Therefore, the demand for hyperbilirubinemia treatment is expected to rise along with the growing prevalence of neonatal jaundice.

On the basis of the treatment, the global hyperbilirubinemia treatment market can be segmented into

Phototherapy

Fiberoptic blanket

Exchange transfusion

Others

Increasing incidence of newborn jaundice and technological advancements across developed and developing countries in order to treat hyperbilirubinemia is expected to drive the growth of the hyperbilirubinemia treatment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, efficient treatment systems and high-cost treatments in low and middle-income countries could challenge the growth of the market. Phototherapy treatment is a preferred treatment for newborns. It is considered to be an effective treatment for hyperbilirubinemia. This treatment involves emission of blue light over the patient’s skin, which converts high-risk bilirubin molecules into less toxic isomeric forms in the blood, by using photoisomerization and photo-oxidation. High power LEDs devices are used for highly efficient treatment and negligible emission of UV/ IR radiation. The LED lights cost less as compared to the conventional phototherapy equipment. These lights have been proven to be very effective in the treatment of neonatal jaundice having a long-lasting effect. Therefore, development in this technology can impact the growth of the market. Rising adoption of these LED-based phototherapy equipment can further accelerated the growth of hyperbilirubinemia treatment market. However, significant use of alternative methods of treatments and strict regulatory policies for the approval of new treatment equipment and therapeutics are limiting the growth of the market.

Depending upon the regions, the global hyperbilirubinemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the most of the market, followed by Europe owing to penetration of advanced technology in the field of hyperbilirubinemia treatment and increased awareness among the people towards the use of new technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Strategic expansion by key market players in the emerging economies, growing acceptance of the low-cost phototherapy equipment in China and India, and the rising number of patients suffering from hyperbilirubinemia are key factors impelling for the growth of the hyperbilirubinemia treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in this region is expected to provide a robust growth of the global hyperbilirubinemia treatment market.’

Major players operating in the global hyperbilirubinemia treatment market include Favero Health Projects Spa, Koninklijke Philips, N.V., GE Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Honle UV America, Inc., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Private, Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Arjo Huntlleigh, and Solarc Systems, Inc.