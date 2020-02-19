Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Targets to Reach $1466.5 million by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global hydrolyzed collagen market size was valued at $ 928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. Hydrolyzed collagen is composed of small peptides having low molecular weight and is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is highly digestible, easily absorbed, and gets distributed in the tissues of the body. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen. For instance, the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen enhances the health of skin by reducing the dryness and wrinkles. It also increases the muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relieve from joint pain. Moreover, hydrolyzed collagen has wide application in different industries such as food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and more. This is due to the different functionalities offered by hydrolyzed collagen. It acts as a binding agent, stabilizer, emulsifier, fining agent, foaming agent, and more. Furthermore, it is available in liquid, powder, and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels that include online stores, medical stores, and others.

The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair. In addition, increase in level of confidence regarding the proven benefits of nutricosmetics drives the consumers to look for supplements that can bring beauty from within. Thus, this fact offers huge opportunity for nutricosmetics manufacturers. Hydrolyzed collagen is beneficial for making skin, hair, and nails healthy and thus can be used as beauty beverages, powders, jelly sticks, capsules, and tablets. Hence, this fact is anticipated to offer immense opportunity for hydrolyzed collagen increasing its adoption in the nutraceuticals industry.

Recently, the sports nutrition has become a macro trend and is a substantially growing market worldwide. This is attributed to growth in consumer awareness regarding the benefits related to exercise and sports nutrition products including nutritional bar, sports beverages, and more, which further extended the scope of sports nutrition products from a professional athlete’s niche market to a prevailing consumer market. The manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focusing toward the benefits along with the safety, quality, and the natural source of the ingredients they use, offering safe ingredients with proven benefits to their consumers. Therefore, there is an increase in use of hydrolyzed collagen among sports nutrition manufacturers as it is derived from natural source, clean label, and is an excellent source of protein. Thus, this factor is expected to drive the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market :

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest hydrolyzed collagen market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the health & nutrition segment occupied the maximum share in hydrolyzed collagen Market Analysis in 2018 and is expected to dominate the hydrolyzed collagen market forecast

Based on region, North America accounted for about 32.2% in 2018 of the hydrolyzed collagen market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen industry are Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM). , GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.

