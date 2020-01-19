Hydrogen market to Gain a Stronghold by 2027: Data Insights Partner

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Hydrogen market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Hydrogen market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Hydrogen market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Hydrogen market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Hydrogen market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Hydrogen is an important chemical which is used in various industrial applications. Particularly, it has major application in petroleum refining industry for crude oil refinement. The global Hydrogen market is primarily driven by growing demands of hydrogen in the petroleum industry across worldwide. In addition, the use of hydrogen in glass industry, and metal industry would likely to boost the growth of the global Hydrogen market during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of cleaner form of energy and use of hydrogen would likely to propel the growth of the Hydrogen market during the forecast period. Conversely, price variations of hydrogen would likely to restrain the projection of the global Hydrogen market during the forecast period. On the other hand, difficulty in transportation and shipment of hydrogen is additional challenges for the global hydrogen market during the forecast period. However, technological advancement and strategic alliance among the key players would provide the global Hydrogen market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. In February 2019, the Linde Group won a contract from Praxair to supply a large hydrogen plant to Praxair in Lousiana- this contract would likely to help the Linde Group to boost its position in the hydrogen industry across worldwide.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Hydrogen market encompasses market segments based on Delivery, application, and country.

In terms of Delivery, the global Hydrogen market can be classified into:

Pipelines

Cylinder and tanks

Others

In terms of application, the global Hydrogen market can be classified into:

Glass Industry

Metal Processing Industry

Fats and oil

Petroleum Refine

Energy

Others

By country/region, the global Hydrogen market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Linde

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Air Liquide

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

BASF SE

Messer Group

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Hydrogen market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Hydrogen market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new Delivery, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Hydrogen market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Linde, Air Liquide, BASF SE and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Delivery, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Hydrogen caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Hydrogen market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

