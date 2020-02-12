According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “World Hydrogen Generation Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026”.

The global market size of hydrogen generation market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The report segments the hydrogen generation market on the basis of production, generation & delivery mode, end-user and geography. On the basis of production, the market is segmented into steam reforming of hydrocarbons, fossil fuels, electrolysis, dissociation of hydrocarbons and others. Based on generation & delivery type, the market is divided into merchant production, liquid production, gaseous production, captive production and by-product production. According to the end-users, the market is classified into petroleum refining & recovery, chemical processing, automotive fuels, ammonia production, methanol production and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Further advancements like manufacturing of hydrogen from acquaintances of fools gold in 2016 are helping to expand the production capacities of market. Air Products & Chemicals Inc. and Nippon Steel & Sumikin Pipeline & Engineering Co. Ltd. (NCPE) jointly launched hydrogen fuelling station (Japan) to meet the demand of hydrogen fueling for vehicles in 2016. There is robust growth registered in production of ammonia & methanol. The hydrogen generation market size will further boost due to projects related to processing of oil sands, gas to liquids and gasification of coal which will consume significant amount of hydrogen.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Airgas Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide SA (France), Alumifuel Power Corporation (U.S.), Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany), Hydrogenics Corp. (Canada), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Linde AG (Germany), Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.) and Praxair Inc. (U.S.) is also provided in the report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world hydrogen generation market.

Geographically, the hydrogen generation market is analysed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the hydrogen generation market is provided. For instance, stringent regulations, growth in fuels for transportation purposes and decreased quality of crude oil will drive this market.

Leading players within the hydrogen generation market are profiled in this report and their key developments in recent years are listed down.

HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Production

Steam reforming of hydrocarbons

Fossil Fuels

Electrolysis

Water

Alkaline

Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM)

High Temperature

Dissociation of hydrocarbons

Others ( Photolysis, Bio photolysis)

By Generation & Delivery Mode

Merchant Production

Liquid Production

Gaseous Production

Captive Production

By-product Production

By End-user

Petroleum Refining & Recovery

Chemical Processing

Automotive Fuels

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Others (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Edible fats & oils)

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Others

Europe Germany France Spain Others

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Others

LAMEA South America Brazil Philippines Others



