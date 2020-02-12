Hydrogen Generation Market Industrial Forecast On Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2026
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “World Hydrogen Generation Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026”.
The global market size of hydrogen generation market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
The report segments the hydrogen generation market on the basis of production, generation & delivery mode, end-user and geography. On the basis of production, the market is segmented into steam reforming of hydrocarbons, fossil fuels, electrolysis, dissociation of hydrocarbons and others. Based on generation & delivery type, the market is divided into merchant production, liquid production, gaseous production, captive production and by-product production. According to the end-users, the market is classified into petroleum refining & recovery, chemical processing, automotive fuels, ammonia production, methanol production and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Further advancements like manufacturing of hydrogen from acquaintances of fools gold in 2016 are helping to expand the production capacities of market. Air Products & Chemicals Inc. and Nippon Steel & Sumikin Pipeline & Engineering Co. Ltd. (NCPE) jointly launched hydrogen fuelling station (Japan) to meet the demand of hydrogen fueling for vehicles in 2016. There is robust growth registered in production of ammonia & methanol. The hydrogen generation market size will further boost due to projects related to processing of oil sands, gas to liquids and gasification of coal which will consume significant amount of hydrogen.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Airgas Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide SA (France), Alumifuel Power Corporation (U.S.), Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany), Hydrogenics Corp. (Canada), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Linde AG (Germany), Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.) and Praxair Inc. (U.S.) is also provided in the report.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world hydrogen generation market.
- Geographically, the hydrogen generation market is analysed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
- This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the hydrogen generation market is provided. For instance, stringent regulations, growth in fuels for transportation purposes and decreased quality of crude oil will drive this market.
- Leading players within the hydrogen generation market are profiled in this report and their key developments in recent years are listed down.
HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:
By Production
- Steam reforming of hydrocarbons
- Fossil Fuels
- Electrolysis
- Water
- Alkaline
- Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM)
- High Temperature
- Dissociation of hydrocarbons
- Others ( Photolysis, Bio photolysis)
By Generation & Delivery Mode
- Merchant Production
- Liquid Production
- Gaseous Production
- Captive Production
- By-product Production
By End-user
- Petroleum Refining & Recovery
- Chemical Processing
- Automotive Fuels
- Ammonia Production
- Methanol Production
- Others (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Edible fats & oils)
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Others
- LAMEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Philippines
- Others
