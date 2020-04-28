Hydrazine Hydrate Market Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Analysis 2025

The report titled “Hydrazine Hydrate Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Hydrazine Hydrate market size will increase to 460 Million US$ by 2025, from 400 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrazine Hydrate.

Hydrazine hydrate is a colorless liquid with an odor similar to that of ammonia. Hydrazine is widely used in various applications such as the deoxygenation of boiler water, preparation of chemical blowing agents, preparation of intermediates for pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals, reducing agent for metals and halogens and chain extension of aqueous urethane formulations.

Global hydrazine hydrate is mainly concentrated in United States, Europe, China and Japan. In 2015, China is the largest region with a production share of 49.51%. Europe and United States separately took 18.75% and 7.48% in 2015. Japan hydrazine hydrate production took about 7.26%.

The major key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: Tianyuan Group, Otsuka-MGC Chemical, Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Risheng Shiye, Lanxess, Arkema, Arch Chemicals Material (Lonza), Yaxing Chemical, HPL Additives and others.

Hydrazine hydrate is an irreplaceable chemical product. It is widely used in blowing agents, pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals and water treatment etc. Most hydrazine hydrate manufacturers are also produce blowing agents, such as Tianyuan Group, Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Risheng Shiye and Yaxing Chemical. In 2015, blowing agents consumed about 76.10% of global hydrazine hydrate production.

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Hydrazine Hydrate Market on the basis of Types are:

100% Hydrazine Hydrate

80%-100% Hydrazine Hydrate

80% Hydrazine Hydrate

On the basis of Application , the Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market is segmented into:

Blowing Agents

Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Chemicals

Water Treatment

Other

Regional Analysis For Hydrazine Hydrate Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Hydrazine Hydrate Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Hydrazine Hydrate Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Hydrazine Hydrate Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Hydrazine Hydrate Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Hydrazine Hydrate Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

