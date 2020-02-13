Hybrid Vehicles Market share to cross USD 6,272 Units by 2024: Global Market Insights

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Summary

The Global Hybrid Vehicles Market is estimated to reach 6,272 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR). Hybrid vehicles use two or more engines who work simultaneously to provide maximum power for reducing fuel consumption and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Few variants of hybrid vehicles can run completely on electric motor whereas some variants can utilize both gas engines and an electric motor which results in low fuel consumption. These vehicles are mainly powered by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) but are assisted by an electric motor. Regenerative braking system is one of the advanced technology used in these vehicles which helps is recapturing the lost energy and generate electricity to charge the battery that helps to boost the electric motor while applying breaks. Some key players in Hybrid Vehicles Market are TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, BorgWarner Inc and Other Key Companies

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Emission Free Vehicles

The market is growing on the grounds of the growing need for emission free vehicles globally. The prime contributor to air pollution is the transportation sector. As per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on an average, a medium-size vehicle per mile emits 411 grams of CO2 and fuel engine vehicles emits carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and unburned hydrocarbons (CxHy). The impact of these gases is high on global warming than CO2, which is boosting the demand for emission free vehicles. Hybrid Vehicles are environment-friendly because it emits less CO2 comparatively diesel or petrol-powered vehicles, is fueling the market demand. For instance, India’s objective by 2030 is to have all-electric car vehicles which will help in lowering the import of fuel.

Demand for Low Fuel Consuming Vehicles

Hybrid vehicles need less fuel which results in low emission. These vehicles run on diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The purpose of using them together results in low fuel consumption and conserves energy. Hybrid vehicles provide a high fuel economy which results in reducing the overall running cost. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), hybrid systems reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by 35% which is equal to a 50% increase in fuel economy. Hence the demand for low fuel consuming vehicles is expected to drive the hybrid vehicles market during the forecast period.

Market Restraint:

High Production Cost

Hybrids are more expensive than petrol or diesel engine vehicles due to designing, developing, validating and building reasons. These vehicles include systems like electronic control units, electric inverters & converters, high-voltage batteries, sensors and semiconductors which are not used in conventional vehicles which results in high purchasing costs. Additional complex components add extra cost to hybrid cars. Thus high production cost impacts the market growth of the hybrid vehicles market.

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Key Segments

Based on Type: Parallel Hybrids, Series Hybrids, and Plug-in Hybrids.

Based on Component: Prime Mover, Electric Motor, Energy Storage System and Transmission System.

Based on Propulsion: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV).

Based on Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa, South America with individual country-level analysis.

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Scope

The report on the hybrid vehicles market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Type

Parallel Hybrids

Series Hybrids

Plug-In Hybrids

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Component

Battery system

Prime Mover

Electric Motor

DC/DC Converter

DC/AC Inverter

Controller

Energy Storage System

Transmission System

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Propulsion

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV)

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

