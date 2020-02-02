Hybrid Cloud Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Dell, AWS, Panzura, Cisco Systems, Vmturbo

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Hybrid Cloud Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Hybrid Cloud market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Hybrid Cloud market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Hybrid Cloud players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Hybrid Cloud industry situations. According to the research, the Hybrid Cloud market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Hybrid Cloud market.

Global Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD 33.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 140.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market include:

Dell

AWS

Panzura

Cisco Systems

Vmturbo

EMC Corporation

Google

Equinix

Rightscale

Verizon Communications

(Terremark)