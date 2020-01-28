Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market Trends Analysis 2019-2028

Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Propulsion Type

Full Electric Vessel

Hybrid Vessel

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Vessel

Tugboats & OSVs

Ferries

Defense Vessels

Yachts

Cruise Ships

Others (Fishing Vessels, Underwater Vehicles [AUV], and Water Sports)

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Power Rating

Up to 1 MW

1.1-2 MW

2.1-3.5 MW

Above 3.5 MW

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by RPM

0-1000 RPM

1001-2500 RPM

Above 2500 RPM

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Utilization of battery pack in ferries is more than that in other vessel types and is expected to increase during the forecast period

European countries are focusing more on full electric marine vessels. At the global level, the hybrid and full electric marine propulsion market is expected to expand at a faster pace than the hybrid segment.

Currently, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions in terms of installation of battery packs on marine vessels. The regions constitute more than 75% share of the global market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The hybrid and full electric marine hybrid propulsion market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future

