HVDC Transmission Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- ABB, Siemens AG, American Superconductor Corp., General Electric, ATCO Electric

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, HVDC Transmission Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The HVDC Transmission market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the HVDC Transmission market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top HVDC Transmission players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts HVDC Transmission industry situations. According to the research, the HVDC Transmission market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the HVDC Transmission market.

Global HVDC Transmission market was valued at USD 7.52 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.07 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global HVDC Transmission Market include:

ABB

Siemens AG

American Superconductor Corp.

General Electric

ATCO Electric

HVDC Technologies

Hitachi

C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Epcos

Toshiba Corporation