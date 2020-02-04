HVDC Cables Market Research Trends Analysis by 2028

In 2029, the HVDC Cables market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The HVDC Cables market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the HVDC Cables market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the HVDC Cables market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global HVDC Cables market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each HVDC Cables market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the HVDC Cables market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

segmented as follows:

HVDC Cables Market, by Type

Mass Impregnated Cables

Extruded Cables

Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)

HVDC Cables Market, by Application

Overhead Line

Submarine

Underground

HVDC Cables Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017

Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly

China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace

Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables

The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology

Research Methodology of HVDC Cables Market Report

The global HVDC Cables market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the HVDC Cables market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the HVDC Cables market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.