HVAC Systems Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand PLC., Johnson Controls, Nortek, United Technologies Corp.

Global HVAC Systems Market was valued at USD 172.21 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 279.30 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global HVAC Systems Market include:

Daikin Industries

Ingersoll Rand PLC.

Johnson Controls

Nortek

United Technologies Corp.

Electrolux AB

Dixell- Emerson

Honeywell International Lennox International LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Qingdao Haier Co.

Samsung Electronics Co.

Whirlpool Corp.