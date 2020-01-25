HVAC Motor Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 – 2027

Global HVAC Motor market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the HVAC Motor market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The HVAC Motor market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the HVAC Motor market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global HVAC motor market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%–40% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global HVAC motor market are listed below:

ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

General Electric

Panasonic Corporation

Nidec Motor Corporation

Siemens AG

Hoyer Motors

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Rockwell Automation Incorporation

Baldor Electric Incorporation

Regal-Beloit Corporation

Global HVAC Motor Market–Research Scope

The global HVAC Motor Market can be segmented based on:

Type

Power

Voltage Range

Speed

Distribution channel

Application

Industry

Region

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Type

Based on type, the global HVAC motor market can be divided into:

Stepper Motors

Linear Motors

Servo Motors

DC Brushless Motors

DC Brushed Motors

AC Brushless Motors

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Power

On the basis of power, the global HVAC motor market can be segmented into:

AC motor

DC motor

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Voltage Range

Based on voltage range, the global HVAC motor market can be classified into:

9 V & below

10-20 V

21-60 V

60 V & above

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Speed

Based on speed, the global HVAC motor market can be classified into:

Low-speed electric motors (less than 1,000 rpm)

Medium-speed electric motors (1,001-25,000 rpm)

High-speed electric motors (25,001-75,000 rpm),

Ultrahigh-speed electric motors (greater than 75,001 RPM)

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global HVAC motor market can be segregated into:

Direct sales (OEM)

Indirect sales

HVAC motor customers

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Application

Based on application, the global HVAC motor market can be categorized into:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

HVAC Equipment

Drying Process

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Industry

On the basis of industry, the global HVAC motor market can be categorized into:

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Agricultural

Marine

Automotive

Manufacturing Plants

Aerospace & Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Power plants

Global HVAC Motor Market, by Region

Based on region, the global HVAC motor market can be categorized into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

