HVAC Motor Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 – 2027

TMR (TMR) analyzes the HVAC Motor market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The HVAC Motor market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the HVAC Motor market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the HVAC Motor market report:
- What opportunities are present for the HVAC Motor market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced HVAC Motor ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is HVAC Motor being utilized?
- How many units of HVAC Motor is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
- The global HVAC motor market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%–40% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global HVAC motor market are listed below:
- ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc.
- General Electric
- Panasonic Corporation
- Nidec Motor Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Hoyer Motors
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Rockwell Automation Incorporation
- Baldor Electric Incorporation
- Regal-Beloit Corporation
Global HVAC Motor Market–Research Scope
The global HVAC Motor Market can be segmented based on:
- Type
- Power
- Voltage Range
- Speed
- Distribution channel
- Application
- Industry
- Region
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Type
Based on type, the global HVAC motor market can be divided into:
- Stepper Motors
- Linear Motors
- Servo Motors
- DC Brushless Motors
- DC Brushed Motors
- AC Brushless Motors
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Power
On the basis of power, the global HVAC motor market can be segmented into:
- AC motor
- DC motor
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Voltage Range
Based on voltage range, the global HVAC motor market can be classified into:
- 9 V & below
- 10-20 V
- 21-60 V
- 60 V & above
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Speed
Based on speed, the global HVAC motor market can be classified into:
- Low-speed electric motors (less than 1,000 rpm)
- Medium-speed electric motors (1,001-25,000 rpm)
- High-speed electric motors (25,001-75,000 rpm),
- Ultrahigh-speed electric motors (greater than 75,001 RPM)
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Distribution Channel
Based on distribution channel, the global HVAC motor market can be segregated into:
- Direct sales (OEM)
- Indirect sales
- HVAC motor customers
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Application
Based on application, the global HVAC motor market can be categorized into:
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- HVAC Equipment
- Drying Process
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Industry
On the basis of industry, the global HVAC motor market can be categorized into:
- Food & Beverages
- Oil & Gas
- Agricultural
- Marine
- Automotive
- Manufacturing Plants
- Aerospace & Transportation
- Industrial Machinery
- Power plants
Global HVAC Motor Market, by Region
Based on region, the global HVAC motor market can be categorized into:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The HVAC Motor market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the HVAC Motor market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each HVAC Motor market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the HVAC Motor market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global HVAC Motor market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global HVAC Motor market in terms of value and volume.
The HVAC Motor report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
