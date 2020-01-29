HVAC Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast,2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the HVAC market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is HVAC . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the HVAC market are discussed in the accounts.

Global HVAC Market: Drivers and Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global HVAC market is the favorable policy support such as government incentives through tax credit programs and various rules pertaining to energy saving. Other factors propelling the market is the burgeoning construction and infrastructure activities and the increasing shift towards smart homes. In fact, commercial buildings have been frontrunners in adopting heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies. This has led to higher manufacture of HVAC motors in the region. In the upcoming years, the residential market will outshine the nonresidential market in terms of demand.

In the years ahead, the growth in the global HVAC market will be furthered by the intelligent technology that will result in the unveiling of cutting-edge monitoring systems. Monitoring systems aid in monitoring the energy consumption of a building while intelligent technology helps to control the energy output of a HVAC system. For example, fans used in the heating system of computing systems get switched on only after a certain temperature is reached in the computing system, making it energy efficient. The combination of Internet of things (IoT) and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is also creating opportunities in the market. The commercial building sector will likely take-up this technology, as this integration would augment the efficiency and reliability of the building automation system (BAS).

Global HVAC Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the key segments of the global heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America, powered by the U.S., is the leading market. This is mainly because of the stellar growth in the U.S. so far, which is forecasted to continue in the near future too.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system ecosystem is comprised of software providers, system integrators, component providers, OEMs, and distributors. To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global HAVC market, the report profiles important companies such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Johnson Controls, and United Technologies Corporation (Carrier).

