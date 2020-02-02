HVAC Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Johnson Controls International PLC, Samsung Electronics, Lennox International Ingersoll-Rand plc, United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, HVAC Equipment Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The HVAC Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the HVAC Equipment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top HVAC Equipment players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts HVAC Equipment industry situations. According to the research, the HVAC Equipment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the HVAC Equipment market.

Global HVAC Equipment market was valued at USD 172.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 286.97 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global HVAC Equipment Market include:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Samsung Electronics

Lennox International Ingersoll-Rand plc

United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

LG Electronics Fujitsu Limited

Midea Group

Gree Electric Appliances

of Zhuhai