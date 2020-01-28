HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems Market -Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

The global HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies mentioned in the report

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the HVAC and refrigeration systems market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, segment presence, and recent developments.

The major players profiled in this report with significant development in line with HVAC and refrigeration system market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Carrier Corporation, The Midea Group, Frank technologies, Airtex Compressors, Foster GE, Larsen & Toubro, GEA Group, Beverage-Air Corporation, Dover Corporation, Hussmann International, Inc., Epta S.p.A., Zero Zone Inc. and Lennox International, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

HVAC and Refrigeration Systems Market Analysis, by Equipment

Condensing units

Unit coolers

Package systems

Control Devices

HVAC AHU

Chillers

Evaporator

Display Cases

Fan Coil

Compressor Racks

Cabinet/Counter

Walk-in Cooling Unit

HVAC and Refrigeration Systems Market Analysis, by End User

Food Service Condensing units Fractional condensing units (up to 1 hp) Unitary hermetic condensing units (Above 1 hp) Semi-hermetic condensing units Others Unit coolers Control Devices Evaporator Display Cases Cabinet/Counter Walk-in Cooling Unit

Food Processing Condensing units Unit coolers Package systems Control/monitor Devices HVAC RTU/AHU Chillers/Heat Pump Evaporator Fan Coil Compressor Racks

Supermarket Condensing units Unit coolers Package systems Control Devices HVAC AHU Chillers Evaporator Fan Coil Compressor Racks

Cold Storage Condensing units Unit coolers Package systems Control Devices HVAC AHU Chillers Evaporator Fan Coil Compressor Racks Walk-in Cooling Unit

Others Condensing units Unit coolers Package systems Control Devices HVAC AHU Chillers Evaporator Display Cases Fan Coil Compressor Racks



In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the HVAC and refrigeration systems market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France Spain Portugal Italy Benelux Germany U.K. Nordic countries Central Europe (excl. Poland) Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Singapore Thailand Hong Kong Vietnam Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Columbia Argentina Chile Venezuela Peru Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the HVAC and Refrigeration (HVACR) Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

