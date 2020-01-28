Humanoid Robots Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2014 to 2025

GMD predicts the aggregated revenue of global humanoid robots market will reach $27.04 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications across the globe.

Highlighted with 71 tables and 70 figures, this 155-page report “Global Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide humanoid robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global humanoid robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Wheel Drive

• Biped

On basis of application vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Retail

• Healthcare & Personal Assistance

• Education & Entertainment

• Scientific Research & Space Exploration

• Military & Defense

• Search & Rescue

• Public Relations

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system component, product type and application vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global humanoid robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global humanoid robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Engineered Arts

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Kawada Robotics 135

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Pal Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

Robo Garage Co.

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ubtech Robotics

WowWee Group Limited