Human Microbiome Market: Challenges and Opportunities Report2018 – 2028

North America and Europe will command a large combined chunk of the revenue pie throughout the forecast period. The widening base of geriatric population and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and autoimmune disorders are among the primary factors fuelling the growth of the regions. The presence of advanced biotechnological and microbiological research infrastructure is leveraging the uptake of prebiotics and probiotics. While in North America, the U.S. will be at the forefront of growth, in Europe, Spain, France, and Germany will be the major revenue contributors.

Asia Pacific will be a promising contender in the market, owing to the increasing investments by governments and private organizations for research and development in the field of life science. The improving research infrastructure in emerging countries is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. India and China will be the sights of high growth rate over the forthcoming years.

Global Human Microbiome Market: Competitive Landscape

Research and development are the areas of key focus for companies operating in the global human microbiome market in order to stay ahead. Players are trying to expand their geographical outreach by acquiring regional players. Some of the key players in the market are Merck, Enterome Bioscience, DuPont, Yakult, MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Osel, Vedanta BioSciences, and Metabiomics Corporation.

