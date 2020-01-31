Human Liver Models Market Recent Trends, Development,Growth & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Human Liver Models Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Human Liver Models industry.

Global Human Liver Models Market: Key Trends

The rising focus on development of alternatives for the animal testing models is one of the major factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global human liver models in the next few years. The rising research and development activities and increasing funding for the development of liver organoids are further predicted to restrict the growth of the overall market in the near future. In addition to this, the increasing number of initiatives to create an awareness regarding the liver organoids is projected to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players in the coming few years. The lack of skilled professionals is one of the key challenges being faced by the leading players in the human liver models market across the globe.

Global Human Liver Models Market: Market Potential

The increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and the rising research and development activities are some of the key factors that are estimated to accelerate the growth of the global human liver models market in the coming years. On the flip side, several issues related to the incorporation of organoids in the current workflows are estimated to curtail the growth of the overall market in the near future. Nonetheless, the rising focus on drug discovery activities and the growing demand for liver transplantation are further predicted to offer growth opportunities in the coming years.

Global Human Liver Models Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for human liver models has been classified on the basis of geography into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America. In the last few years, North America is expected to witness high growth throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of several well-established life science industry and the rising awareness among consumers regarding the organoids technology. Moreover, the rising government funding and the increasing incidence of NAFLD are further estimated to encourage the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Asia Pacific and Europe holds immense growth potential to rise in the coming years.

Global Human Liver Models Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for human liver models is moderately competitive in nature with a presence of a few players operating in it across the globe. The expected rise in the number of new players is projected to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Some of the players mentioned in the research report are CN Bio (UK), HìREL (US), Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan), Emulate (US), Ascendance Bio (US), and Organovo (US). Technological developments and innovations in this field are some of the key factors that are likely to generate potential growth opportunities for the market players throughout the forecast period.

