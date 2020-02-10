Human Identification Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players: TMR

The global market for human identification reached $43.0 billion in 2019 and should reach $83.9 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the HI sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U. S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of HI products and technologies in different types of industries.

Report Includes:

– 28 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for human identification (HI): forensics, genealogy and security applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Knowledge about of HI related technologies such as PCR, NGS, and rapid DNA testing

– Detailed description of HI applications in various sectors and discussion of current products, companies, new trends and developments

– Coverage of partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions in HI market space

– Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including 23andMe, Ancestry.com, DNA Diagnostics Center Inc., IDEMIA, NMS Labs, Promega Corp., QIAGEN and Verogen

Summary

Human identification (HI) is one of the developing and expanding markets related to a number of industries including biometrics, biotech and others.

Primarily, HI is a well-known approach in forensics; however, it has much broader applications in genealogy, anthropology, security, and other markets.

Genealogy is defined as the study of family ancestors with documentation of birth, marriage and death dates through parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and as far back in the past as possible. Today, there are numerous reasons to research one’s genealogy and expand it as a full family history. One of the main reasons to understand one’s genealogy is to become knowledgeable about one’s family medical history.

Genetic genealogy is based on the use of DNA testing in combination with traditional genealogical and historical records. Genetic genealogy involves the use of genealogical DNA testing together with documentary evidence to determine the relationship between individuals.

The genealogy sector is expected to grow at an REDACTED CAGR during the period of 2019 through 2014 (see Summary Table). This report analyzes providers of genealogical analyses, estimates the value of thissector and suggests further projection based on recent trends and development.

HI is also of high importance in the security market, especially in the banking and financial sector, border control applications and more. In these sectors, human identification is done through biometrics.

In general, biometrics is defined as a technology for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics such as fingerprints, palm veins, face recognition, DNA, palm prints, hand geometry, iris recognition, retina, and odor. Behavioral characteristics are related to the pattern of behavior of a person, including typing rhythm, gait, and voice.

This report identifies biometric technologies and platforms used for security purposes and analyzes current market participants.

Indeed, the biometrics market in general is a billion-dollar industry, in which the security sector is expected to reach the REDACTED billion mark by 2024.

DNA testing is part of biometric identification and is especially important for the forensics sector. Indeed, people can be identified from traces of their DNA from blood, skin, hair, saliva, and semen by DNA fingerprinting. Similar to fingerprints, an individual’s DNA profile and characteristics are unique. Forensic identification using DNA can be useful in different cases such as determining suspects in violent crimes, solving paternity/maternity, and identifying human remains of victims from mass disasters or missing person cases.

The forensic human identification sector is represented by forensic testing laboratories and companies providing equipment and consumables to perform these tests