Human Identification Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Global Human Identification Market was valued at USD 817.78 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8467.28million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Human Identification Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen N.V.

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Illumina

LGC Limited

NMS Labs

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Eurofins Scientific

Hamilton Company