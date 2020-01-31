Human-Centric Lighting Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

Human-centric lighting refers to a lighting solution that proposes changing the Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), to enhance an individual’s well-being and health. The idea behind the solution is to imitate the effects and luminance of natural sunlight. High adoption of human-centric lighting is in hospital, educational institutes, and residential apartments. Also, the integration of smart technologies drives the introduction of smart and connected human-centric lighting systems too.

The human-centric lighting market has experienced considerable growth in the healthcare industry. High adoption of LED lighting solution, government’s initiative towards building smart cities, rise in demand for smart and energy efficient lighting solutions, is mostly driving the human-centric lighting market. However, lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries are limiting the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of wireless technology, advancement in LED lighting are providing opportunities to the human-centric lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key human-centric lighting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Glamox AS

Halla, a.s.

Helvar

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand North America, LLC

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Signify Holding

Wipro Enterprise Pvt Ltd

Zumtobel Group AG

The report analyzes factors affecting human-centric lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the human-centric lighting market in these regions.

